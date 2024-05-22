Destination Quebec: Ideas for summer adventures up north
If you want a European-style travel experience without paying for a pricey plane ticket, Quebec could be your perfect destination. From hip city theaters to a remote UNESCO World Heritage site, there's something for everyone.
Vermont Edition compiled food and travel recommendations for Quebec, with input from listeners and our guests: travel writer Jen Rose Smith, who has been reporting and editing stories on what to do in Quebec this summer for Seven Days, and Quebec City-based food and wine writer Rémy Charest.
TOURISM
- Anticosti Island - UNESCO World Heritage
- Beluga Whale Watching - Begins June 21
- Mont-Mégantic - First International Dark Sky Reserve
- Forillon National Park
- Huron-Wendat Museum
- Mountain Biking in Québec City
- Old Québec
- Jacques-Cartier National Park
- Charlevoix
- Scandinave Spa
- Strøm Nordic Spa
- Balnea Spa
- Île d'Orléans
- Griffintown
FOOD
- Brasserie Dunham / Pub & Boutique
- Buvette Scott
- Restaurant AfricaKwabo - Drummondville
- Nina Pizza Napolitaine
- Honō Ramen
- Torii Izakaya
- Le Continental
- Restaurant Le Clan
- Restaurant Beba
Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
