Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Destination Quebec: Ideas for summer adventures up north

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Pizza with mortadella, pistachio pesto and burrata at Nina Pizzeria Napolitaine in Quebec City.
Courtesy of Rémy Charest
Pizza with mortadella, pistachio pesto, and burrata at Nina Pizzeria Napolitaine in Quebéc City, one of the recommendations from Vermont Edition's summer Quebec travel show.

If you want a European-style travel experience without paying for a pricey plane ticket, Quebec could be your perfect destination. From hip city theaters to a remote UNESCO World Heritage site, there's something for everyone.

Vermont Edition compiled food and travel recommendations for Quebec, with input from listeners and our guests: travel writer Jen Rose Smith, who has been reporting and editing stories on what to do in Quebec this summer for Seven Days, and Quebec City-based food and wine writer Rémy Charest.

TOURISM

FOOD

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro