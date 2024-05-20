Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont is trying to bolster its ranks of assessors to reappraise homes

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published May 20, 2024 at 8:38 PM EDT
An image showing seven toy homes standing atop stacks of coins, indicating rising values of the homes. The tallest stack of coins, to the left of the frame, has a hand holding a magnifying glass in front the home atop the coin column, indicating an assessment of the home's value.
Tinnakorn Jorruang
/
iStock
A surging real estate market led to mandatory reappraisals for homes in about two-thirds of Vermont towns and cities.

Vermont's state government is working to bolster its pipeline of listers and assessors to reappraise property across the state.

Last year Vermont passed a law known as Act 68 that requires municipalities to reassess all properties on a regular schedule. However, it can be hard for local officials to find trained assessors to do the work.

An assessor is hired by a municipality to determine the fair market value of the properties in the town or city. The value is then converted into an assessment, which is part of what determines your property tax bills.

"I think it's actually a really interesting field," said Jill Remick, the director of property valuation and review for Vermont’s Department of Taxes. "We offer free training for all listers and assessors in Vermont. And then also there are a lot of really good online and in person courses put on from things like the International Association of Assessing Officials or the Appraisal Institute. So if folks are interested there are definitely those paths."

Remick said some appraisers are scheduling out to 2028 because there are not enough firms or people to do the work. She hopes the new reappraisal calendar cycle will help assessors schedule ahead and develop more predictable workloads.

Spencer Potter, the owner of Vermont Municipal Assessor, has been in the business since 1990.

"I'm as busy as I can be right now. I'm at my maximum with seven different towns." Potter said he's booked through 2027.

Assessors typically apprentice under someone or serve as a trainee while they learn new skills.

Remick said one challenge to the pipeline is the fact that many assessors learned the trade from a family member. If you're not part of a family business, you might not know that it's an available career path.

"It's neat in Vermont. There's actually a lot of folks that are multigenerational reappraisal firms," she said. "That's how they find out about it."

Her department is trying to attend more job fairs across the state to boost awareness of the trade.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 20, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro