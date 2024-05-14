Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A crop of Vermont restaurants are blooming soon

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT
A picture of two people standing outside of a window with a third person handing them something
Angela Evancie
/
Vermont Public
In a monthly conversation with Vermont Edition, Seven Days food editor Melissa Pasanen discusses new restaurants and old haunts, such as Wolf Tree in White River Junction.

Spring is in the air, and with it comes foraged foods, from ramps and fiddleheads. It also brings newness, including new restaurants. Seven Days food editor Melissa Pasanen joined Vermont Edition to talk about the new restaurants and bars she’s tried recently, as well as meals you can make with fresh, local ingredients this spring.

Here are some of the places she mentioned:

Fancy's, Burlington
Minifactory, Bristol
Frankie's, Burlington
Windfall Orchard, Cornwall
Rogue Rabbit, Burlington
Deep City, Burlington
Starry Night, Ferrisburgh
Lot 6 Brewing, Jeffersonville
Lincoln Peak, New Haven
Switchback, Burlington
Gallus, Waterbury
Original SkiffFish + Oyster, Burlington

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsFood & AgricultureSeven Days
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford