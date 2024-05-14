A crop of Vermont restaurants are blooming soon
Spring is in the air, and with it comes foraged foods, from ramps and fiddleheads. It also brings newness, including new restaurants. Seven Days food editor Melissa Pasanen joined Vermont Edition to talk about the new restaurants and bars she’s tried recently, as well as meals you can make with fresh, local ingredients this spring.
Here are some of the places she mentioned:
Fancy's, Burlington
Minifactory, Bristol
Frankie's, Burlington
Windfall Orchard, Cornwall
Rogue Rabbit, Burlington
Deep City, Burlington
Starry Night, Ferrisburgh
Lot 6 Brewing, Jeffersonville
Lincoln Peak, New Haven
Switchback, Burlington
Gallus, Waterbury
Original SkiffFish + Oyster, Burlington
Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.