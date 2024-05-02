Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Encore: Pinball makes a comeback in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric FordDaniela Fierro
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT

Retro is in. Old school records, tapes, and even fashion! Games like pinball are no exception. Vermont has several great bars and arcades where you can play games like Godzilla, Dr. Dude, and the Big Lebowski.

This show was a rebroadcast of a conversation from August 2023 about the state's pinball scene. We’ll talk with the owner of the Pinball Co-Op in South Burlington, Mike Havens. We also chat with Beth and Marty Friedman who own Pastime Pinball in Manchester, and Champlain College professor Greg Bemis who tells us about the history of pinball. Plus, we hear from competitive pinball player Emily May from Cornwall, who’s trying to make the scene more inviting to women.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

