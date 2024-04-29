Vermonters attempt to break a Guinness World Record on Green Up Day

On Saturday, people across Vermont will head out with green bags to clean trash from their neighborhoods, parks, and waterways in an annual tradition called Green Up Day. Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Day Vermont, said the mission is to promote the stewardship of Vermont’s natural landscape and raise awareness about litter.

This year, the event hopes to break a Guinness World Record for most recorded pledges to pick up trash in 24 hours. Alberghini said they need 5,000 signatures. People can sign up through the Green Up Day website, app, or town coordinators.

"It is the first time this category would be recorded or this record would be achieved," Alberghini said.

Green Up Day organizers ask participants to wear bright colors, do their work while facing traffic, and wear protective gear such as gloves and boots. They also urge drivers to slow down, as much of the work occurs on roadsides.

"We encourage people to get out, pick up some trash, sign the pledge sheet, and help us make history," Alberghini said.

The first Green Up Day was held in 1970 after former Burlington Free Press reporter Bob Babcock Jr. noticed how much trash was building up on the roadsides during his daily commute. He brought the idea to Gov. Dean Davis, who appreciated the idea and instituted the event.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

