How to prevent the spread of measles in Vermont

Measles was declared eradicated from the U.S. nearly a quarter century ago. Then, last week, Vermont's Department of Health identified a case in the state for the first time since 2018. State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso joined the show to explain the key role vaccinations play in curbing the spread of measles in the U.S.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

