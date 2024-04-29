Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A bill to outlaw untraceable ghost guns moves through the Vermont statehouse

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT

If law enforcement recovers a gun when they’re investigating a crime, they want to know where it came from. Who bought it, and where? Tracing guns has gotten much harder in the past few years with the proliferation of what are called ghost guns. They’re often assembled from kits using 3D printers, and they don’t have serial numbers like mass produced weapons.

There are ongoing efforts at both the local and federal level to strengthen ghost gun regulations. Last week, the Vermont House passed one such bill, called S209. Rep. Angela Arsenault, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and Democrat from Williston, defended the bill on the House floor. She joined Vermont Edition to answer questions on how this bill this would affect Vermonters and where the bill goes from here.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro