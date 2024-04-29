A bill to outlaw untraceable ghost guns moves through the Vermont statehouse

If law enforcement recovers a gun when they’re investigating a crime, they want to know where it came from. Who bought it, and where? Tracing guns has gotten much harder in the past few years with the proliferation of what are called ghost guns. They’re often assembled from kits using 3D printers, and they don’t have serial numbers like mass produced weapons.

There are ongoing efforts at both the local and federal level to strengthen ghost gun regulations. Last week, the Vermont House passed one such bill, called S209. Rep. Angela Arsenault, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and Democrat from Williston, defended the bill on the House floor. She joined Vermont Edition to answer questions on how this bill this would affect Vermonters and where the bill goes from here.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

