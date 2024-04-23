Tips for electrifying your home

In New England, homes and buildings are the second highest source of global warming emissions, after transportation. Much of our housing is old, inefficient and dependent on fossil fuels. And there’s just not enough of it. This year for Earth Day, journalists from the New England News Collaborative are looking into efforts to build new housing and improve the housing we have to make it less reliant on fossil fuels, and more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Tik Root is a senior staff writer for Grist, a news site focused on climate and justice. He lives in Burlington and recently documented his family’s story of electrifying their home. Matt Sharpe, a senior engineering consultant for Efficiency Vermont, also joined the conversation. He’s been working with customers to optimize their buildings and energy use for more than 20 years.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

