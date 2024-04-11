Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Public Philosophy Week returns with existential conversations on faith, AI and climate change

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 11, 2024 at 3:30 PM EDT

Public Philosophy Week is around the corner – it’s an annual local series where people gather together to discuss life’s most meaningful questions, usually with a philosophy professor or expert leading the way. This year, events will be held around the state from April 14-20.

Today on the show, we were joined by organizer, Tyler Doggett, a philosophy professor at the University of Vermont focused on ethics; Sin-Yee Chan, a philosophy professor at UVM with research interests in Chinese philosophy, ethics, and emotions; and Crystal LHote, the chair of the philosophy and ethics department at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

