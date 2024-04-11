Public Philosophy Week returns with existential conversations on faith, AI and climate change

Public Philosophy Week is around the corner – it’s an annual local series where people gather together to discuss life’s most meaningful questions, usually with a philosophy professor or expert leading the way. This year, events will be held around the state from April 14-20.

Today on the show, we were joined by organizer, Tyler Doggett, a philosophy professor at the University of Vermont focused on ethics; Sin-Yee Chan, a philosophy professor at UVM with research interests in Chinese philosophy, ethics, and emotions; and Crystal LHote, the chair of the philosophy and ethics department at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

