Fourth annual Made Here Film Festival showcases stories from our region

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival is the only competitive festival dedicated to films made in New England and Quebec. Co-produced by the Vermont International Film Festival, or VTIFF, in collaboration with Vermont Public, the festival began Wednesday and runs through Sunday. VTIFF's executive director Orly Yadin joined the show to talk about some of the 42 films selected from 127 submissions.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

