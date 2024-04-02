Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont bill aims to catch learning differences, like dyslexia, at an early age

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Classroom without children at school's out. The desks are in rows and you can read the names of the children on the front of the desks drawn in multicolour. Photo was taken in elementary school in Quebec Canada.
manonallard
/
iStock
A new bill is making its way through the state legislature would conduct earlier screenings for students who might have a learning difference.

Vermont’s literacy rates are falling, with half of Vermont’s third graders reading at a proficient level. That rate is lower for children of color, kids with learning differences, or those living in poverty.

Dyslexia is a learning difference that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how those sounds relate to letters and words. Senate Bill 204, currently making its way through the Vermont legislature, would screen kids between kindergarten and third grade for learning differences, including dyslexia. The bill passed the Senate and is headed to the House for its consideration. We spoke with the bill's sponsor, Sen. Martine Larocque Gulick, a Chittenden-Central District Democrat, as well as Abby Roy, an evaluator from the Stern Center for Language and Learning, and Nicole Chick, a reading specialist and owner of Early Literacy Labs.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionEducationVermont Legislature
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro