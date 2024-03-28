Exploring the impact of Vermont's public libraries with Brave Little State

Vermont is home to nearly 200 public libraries, the most per capita of any state. Libraries aren’t just repositories for books. For some, they’re a place of connection, where you can attend classes or explore your creativity. For others, they provide basic necessities like shelter, bathrooms or internet access.

An episode of Brave Little State from February answers a listener's question on how Vermont libraries manage to stay alive and vibrant in the age of technology. Plus, we'll talk to Hannah Miller, a Vermont State University professor, who has a goal to visit– and knit– in as many of Vermont’s public libraries as she can during her sabbatical.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, March 28, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.