'When Light Bends' blends art and science at the Highland Center for the Arts

When Light Bends, running March 22-24 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, combines art and science for a unique experience to celebrate the upcoming eclipse. Stage director Elena Araoz and astrophysicist Jared Goldberg joined Vermont Edition to offer listeners an insight into the show.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, March 21 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

