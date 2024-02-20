Weight loss drugs: How they work, why people take them, and their cost

Injectable medications called GLP-1 drugs, more commonly known by names such as Ozempic and Wegovy, were approved by the FDA in the last several years for treating diabetes and obesity. Ozempic in particular has gotten buzz for it's use by celebrities as a weight loss tool.

In Vermont, more than a quarter of residents live with obesity. There’s a push at the statehouse to require Medicaid and private insurers to cover GLP-1s because these drugs can be expensive, and usage is growing. Rep. Mari Cordes, of Addison County, introduced a companion bill to Senate Bill 164. House Bill 765 would require health insurance, including Medicaid, to provide comprehensive coverage of treatment for obesity.

Rep. Cordes shared her own experience in front of the Senate committee in support of the bill. Cordes said she decided to share her story because she believes it's an important topic that needs to come out of the shadows caused by the stigma associated with obesity.

"It's critical for us as a culture to address the systemic and personal bias against fatphobic beliefs," Cordes said. "It prevents many fat people from accessing health care because they're told that their viral infection would be better if they just lost weight. We have a lot of work to do, and I think both Senate bill 164 and House bill 765 are a good start in the Vermont policy arena."

The conversation also included a discussion of how the drugs work, their health benefits, and their potential shortcomings with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, UVM endocrinologist Dr. Matt Gilbert, and OBGYN Dr. Kimberly Sampson.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.