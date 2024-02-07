Mammograms: Health equity and some Vermont resources

It’s estimated that more than 630 Vermonters will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the nonprofit Susan G. Komen. One of the best ways to improve breast cancer outcomes is to detect it early, often through a mammogram.

But what if getting that preventative care is intimidating? What if visiting a provider is a stressful experience or an expensive one? Morning Edition host Jenn Jarecki recently signed up for her very first mammogram. She didn’t know much about the process going into it. She shared her experience on Vermont Edition.

Our guests also included:



Dr. Jacquelyn Burrell , a naturopathic primary care provider with Avalon Natural Medicine in Burlington

Melissa Doane, a patient navigator for Vermont's You First program

