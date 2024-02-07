Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Mammograms: Health equity and some Vermont resources

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST

It’s estimated that more than 630 Vermonters will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the nonprofit Susan G. Komen. One of the best ways to improve breast cancer outcomes is to detect it early, often through a mammogram.

But what if getting that preventative care is intimidating? What if visiting a provider is a stressful experience or an expensive one? Morning Edition host Jenn Jarecki recently signed up for her very first mammogram. She didn’t know much about the process going into it. She shared her experience on Vermont Edition.

Our guests also included:

  • Dr. Jacquelyn Burrell, a naturopathic primary care provider with Avalon Natural Medicine in Burlington
  • Melissa Doane, a patient navigator for Vermont's You First program

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
