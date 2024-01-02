An exploration of Vermont's Act 250 with Brave Little State

Vermont’s pastoral, small-town charm didn’t just happen out of thin air. Laws helped shape it, especially Vermont's signature land-use law, Act 250.

A recent episode of Brave Little Statecenters on a question from a listener about Act 250, why it's so important, and how it might change in the coming months and years. Plus, Vermont Public and VTDigger's housing and infrastructure reporter Carly Berlin tells us what stories she'll be following as Vermont's lawmakers kick off their new legislative session.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

