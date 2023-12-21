Some favorite 'Vermont Edition' moments from 2023
When we looked back on our dozens of Vermont Edition shows from 2023, a common theme emerged: community. Throughout this past year, people in our region showed up for their communities again and again. You helped rebuild homes and town centers after the summer's flooding. You raised money for disaster relief and individuals injured by violence. You celebrated one another’s accomplishments, and made each other laugh.
On this episode of Vermont Edition, we re-share some of our favorite moments and conversations from the past year:
- Restaurant owners in White River Junction who raised money for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey
- The mother of one of the young men shot in Burlington over Thanksgiving weekend
- Listeners who called in to share their favorite scent memories
- Volunteers who helped lead flood cleanup efforts
- An Afghan refugee who is building herself a new life in Vermont
- A veteran in Burlington who's found community through storytelling
- Local parents who support one another through the highs and lows of raising children
All of us here at Vermont Edition would like to say thank you to our community for making this show possible. We're looking forward to many more moments together in the new year.