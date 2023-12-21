Some favorite 'Vermont Edition' moments from 2023

When we looked back on our dozens of Vermont Edition shows from 2023, a common theme emerged: community. Throughout this past year, people in our region showed up for their communities again and again. You helped rebuild homes and town centers after the summer's flooding. You raised money for disaster relief and individuals injured by violence. You celebrated one another’s accomplishments, and made each other laugh.

On this episode of Vermont Edition, we re-share some of our favorite moments and conversations from the past year:



All of us here at Vermont Edition would like to say thank you to our community for making this show possible. We're looking forward to many more moments together in the new year.