Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Some favorite 'Vermont Edition' moments from 2023

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra MeyerAndrea LaurionDaniela Fierro
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
Dozens of Vermonters shared their stories with us in 2023.
Dozens of Vermonters shared their stories with us in 2023.

When we looked back on our dozens of Vermont Edition shows from 2023, a common theme emerged: community. Throughout this past year, people in our region showed up for their communities again and again. You helped rebuild homes and town centers after the summer's flooding. You raised money for disaster relief and individuals injured by violence. You celebrated one another’s accomplishments, and made each other laugh.

On this episode of Vermont Edition, we re-share some of our favorite moments and conversations from the past year:

All of us here at Vermont Edition would like to say thank you to our community for making this show possible. We're looking forward to many more moments together in the new year.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Daniela Fierro
