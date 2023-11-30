Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A conversation about Vermont's long-term care shortage

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Nina KeckTedra Meyer
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST

A new analysis by Vermont Public finds that 35 licensed residential care facilities for older Vermonters have closed since 2018. The closures come as the baby boomer generation’s need for care grows in our region and across the U.S.

Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with senior reporter Nina Keck about her reporting, along with state Rep. Dan Noyes, Cathedral Square CEO Kim Fitzgerald and Jennifer Doyle, owned the Riverbend Care Home in Chelsea, Vermont.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
