Encore: A conversation with environmentalist Bill McKibben

We’re resharing a conversation from September with Bill McKibben, an environmentalist, organizer and writer from Ripton. He’s been ringing the alarm about climate change for more than three decades. His newest organization Third Act helps older Americans get involved in the climate movement. We discuss climate anxiety and how to motivate to take action. Plus, some timely advice for engaging with relatives who might feel differently about climate change than you do.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023; rebroadcast on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

