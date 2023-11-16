Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Vermont's literacy rates have fallen. How educators are helping kids

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST

Only about half of Vermont’s third graders read at a proficient level. For children of color, with disabilities or in poverty, their reading levels are often even lower. We take a closer look at literacy rates among Vermont’s children, and how they’ve changed over the past 20 years. A teacher from the Winooski School District tells us about her hands-on experience in the classroom, and how they teach reading in the state’s most diverse school district. We also talk to the Children’s Literacy Foundation, which works to inspire kids in Vermont and New Hampshire to love reading and writing. We’ll learn how they work to improve literacy– in all of its forms.

Education Literacy
Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
