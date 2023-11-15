Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Short-term rentals: A conversation about the pros and cons

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Carly BerlinTedra Meyer
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST

Vermont has seen an increase in the number of short-term rentals in recent years, reaching close to 12,000 homes statewide in September 2023, according to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. More towns and cities are discussing possibly tracking and regulating short-term rentals.

Carly Berlin, housing and infrastructure reporter for Vermont Public and VT Digger, Chester Town Planner Preston Bristow and Killington Town Planner Lisa Davis Lewis joined Vermont Edition to discuss short-term rentals.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Carly Berlin
Carly covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger and is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
