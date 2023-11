We share a conversation between host Mikaela Lefrak and NPR host Ayesha Rascoe that was recorded in front of a live audience in Colchester last month. Rascoe shares a behind-the-scenes look at doing tough interviews, her time as a White House correspondent and her favorite parts of hosting Weekend Edition.

Broadcast live at noon Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.