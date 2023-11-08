The Vermont Community Broadband Board wants your input on achieving 'digital equity'

If you want to work a remote job, talk to a doctor via telehealth, or make a call on Wi-Fi, you'll need to have fast, reliable internet. Many parts of Vermont still don’t have access to broadband, but the Vermont Community Broadband Boardis working to fix that.

One of the board's newer employees, digital equity officer Britaney Watson, is focused on making sure no marginalized communities get left behind. She joined Vermont Edition to discuss the main barriers she's working to break down — access, affordability, and digital skills — and ways she and her colleagues are reaching out to Vermonters for feedback and suggestions.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

