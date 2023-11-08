Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

The Vermont Community Broadband Board wants your input on achieving 'digital equity'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
If you want to work a remote job, talk to a doctor via telehealth, or make a call on Wi-Fi, you'll need to have fast, reliable internet. Many parts of Vermont still don’t have access to broadband, but the Vermont Community Broadband Boardis working to fix that.

One of the board's newer employees, digital equity officer Britaney Watson, is focused on making sure no marginalized communities get left behind. She joined Vermont Edition to discuss the main barriers she's working to break down — access, affordability, and digital skills — and ways she and her colleagues are reaching out to Vermonters for feedback and suggestions.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
