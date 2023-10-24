A listen to the podcast Homegoings on Black birth

Today on Vermont Edition, we'll listen to a recent episode of the podcast Homegoings, Black birth: Laboring for justice. In America, birth is a business; a cultural, political and for-profit system. And currently that system, for Black women, is in crisis. In this episode, host Myra Flynn speaks with a midwife, a doula, and swaps birth stories with two Black women. Together they discuss the joy, the trauma and the needed reckoning to address the racism baked into the pregnancy-industrial complex.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.