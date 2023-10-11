Brave Little State gets to the bottom of the highest lookouts in Vermont

If you like to hike Vermont’s mountains, you might have come across some of the old, rather precarious looking structures at the peak. There’s usually a ladder that winds its way up above the treeline, surrounded by scaffolding. At the top, there’s a lookout point. Did you wonder, what is that thing? When was it built, and why is it here?

A recent episode of Brave Little State dives into the history of Vermont’s fire towers. And we follow that with a discussion about what Vermont is doing to preserve and add safety features to the ones remaining on state land. Forest recreation specialist Walter Opuszynski and architecture historian Mary Jo Llewellyn join us for that conversation.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

