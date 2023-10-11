Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Brave Little State gets to the bottom of the highest lookouts in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Sabine PouxJosh CraneTedra Meyer
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT

If you like to hike Vermont’s mountains, you might have come across some of the old, rather precarious looking structures at the peak. There’s usually a ladder that winds its way up above the treeline, surrounded by scaffolding. At the top, there’s a lookout point. Did you wonder, what is that thing? When was it built, and why is it here?

A recent episode of Brave Little State dives into the history of Vermont’s fire towers. And we follow that with a discussion about what Vermont is doing to preserve and add safety features to the ones remaining on state land. Forest recreation specialist Walter Opuszynski and architecture historian Mary Jo Llewellyn join us for that conversation.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's the senior producer and interim managing editor for Brave Little State, a podcast based on questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by the audience, and runs Vermont Public's Sonic ID project.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
