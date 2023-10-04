Slide into home with a chat about Major League Baseball's postseason

The crack of the bat on a cool fall night. Team jerseys buttoned over sweatshirts. The Major League Baseball postseason is here.

Today on the show, host Mikaela Lefrak is joined by a panel of baseball experts (and Red Sox fans): Vermont Public’s senior political reporter, Bob Kinzel, and host, Mitch Wertlieb, and Wolcott journalist Amy Kolb Noyes, to talk about this season's rule changes, playoff predictions, and favorite players from this past season.

Broadcast live at noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.