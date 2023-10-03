Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Think parenting young kids is hard? You're not alone.

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
A woman with her child, and a picture of a book cover for the book "Tiny Humans, Big Emotions."
Heather Gallagher
“Over the last few years, we’ve been trying to let each other feel stuff without trying to make it better," Alyssa Blask Campbell and her co-author, Lauren Stauble, write in their new book.

Young children rely on adults' help to navigate big emotions, from anxiety to anger. On this episode of Vermont Edition, early childhood development expert Alyssa Blask Campbell of Burlington shares insights from her forthcoming book, Tiny Humans, Big Emotions: How to Navigate Tantrums, Meltdowns, and Defiance to Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children. Blask Campbell is the founder of Seed & Sow, an organization that provides workshops, guides and other resources on early childhood development for parents, caregivers and educators. Plus, Keegan Albaugh, the founder of Dad Guild, a Vermont nonprofit that supports father figures, on breaking down parenting stereotypes and helping men see themselves as nurturers.

Dad Guild recently held an event with Blask Campbell that brought together around 100 masculine-identifying parents to talk about how kids — and their caregivers — regulate emotions.

About a hundred men sit in folding chairs and watch a presentation on a projector screen.
Courtesy of Dad Guild
Dad Guild participants watch a recent presentation by Alyssa Blask Campbell.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
