Think parenting young kids is hard? You're not alone.

Young children rely on adults' help to navigate big emotions, from anxiety to anger. On this episode of Vermont Edition, early childhood development expert Alyssa Blask Campbell of Burlington shares insights from her forthcoming book, Tiny Humans, Big Emotions: How to Navigate Tantrums, Meltdowns, and Defiance to Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children. Blask Campbell is the founder of Seed & Sow, an organization that provides workshops, guides and other resources on early childhood development for parents, caregivers and educators. Plus, Keegan Albaugh, the founder of Dad Guild, a Vermont nonprofit that supports father figures, on breaking down parenting stereotypes and helping men see themselves as nurturers.

Dad Guild recently held an event with Blask Campbell that brought together around 100 masculine-identifying parents to talk about how kids — and their caregivers — regulate emotions.

Courtesy of Dad Guild Dad Guild participants watch a recent presentation by Alyssa Blask Campbell.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.