Brave Little State on buying motel housing, and talking with the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust

Vermont rents motel rooms for people experiencing homelessness. But what if the state bought those motels instead? Would the program run more smoothly, or less? Would more people be able to access it? Today on Vermont Edition: a recent episode of Brave Little State. It’s about the future of Vermont's emergency housing program. Reporter Liam Elder-Connors heads to the Northeast Kingdom to talk to people about their experiences.

After the episode, we’ll be joined by Michael Monte, the head of the Champlain Housing Trust. Just today, the nonprofit housing agency announced it’s received a $20 million dollar gift from the billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. We’ll hear about the organization’s plans for the massive gift.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

