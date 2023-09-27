Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Brave Little State on buying motel housing, and talking with the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT

Vermont rents motel rooms for people experiencing homelessness. But what if the state bought those motels instead? Would the program run more smoothly, or less? Would more people be able to access it? Today on Vermont Edition: a recent episode of Brave Little State. It’s about the future of Vermont's emergency housing program. Reporter Liam Elder-Connors heads to the Northeast Kingdom to talk to people about their experiences.

After the episode, we’ll be joined by Michael Monte, the head of the Champlain Housing Trust. Just today, the nonprofit housing agency announced it’s received a $20 million dollar gift from the billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. We’ll hear about the organization’s plans for the massive gift.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

