Encore: The challenges facing Vermont's independent pharmacies

Independent pharmacies are under serious financial strain, particularly in rural areas. What is lost when an independent pharmacy closes down?

This hour, we'll listen back to a rebroadcast with local pharmacists about the joys of their work. We'll also look into specific challenges their businesses currently face, including competition from national chains, shrinking prescription reimbursements and stressors caused by the opioid epidemic.

Broadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023; originally broadcast live on May 15, 2023.

