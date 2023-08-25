Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Encore: Vermonters share exotic pet stories

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT

Boa constrictors, bearded dragons, hedgehogs. For some Vermonters, the definition of a pet goes beyond the mainstream cat and dog. This hour, we listen back to an episode about talk exotic pets.

Our guests were:

  • Catherine Côté-Verville, an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs
  • Dr. Jordan Adair, exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston
  • Natalie Redmond, a Colchester resident and guardian of Gene, a 6-month-old bearded dragon

Broadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023; originally broadcast live on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
