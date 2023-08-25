Encore: Vermonters share exotic pet stories

Boa constrictors, bearded dragons, hedgehogs. For some Vermonters, the definition of a pet goes beyond the mainstream cat and dog. This hour, we listen back to an episode about talk exotic pets.

Our guests were:



Catherine Côté-Verville , an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs

, an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs Dr. Jordan Adair , exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston

, exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston Natalie Redmond, a Colchester resident and guardian of Gene, a 6-month-old bearded dragon

Broadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023; originally broadcast live on Friday, March 3, 2023.