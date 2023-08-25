Encore: Mirna Valerio on ultra-running, body image and becoming 'the Mirnavator'

We can choose to be stagnant, or we can live our lives to the fullest.” Those are the words of author, ultramarathoner and Winooski resident Mirna Valerio, or as many of her online fans know her, the Mirnavator.

Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with Valerio about overcoming body insecurities in order to get out in nature and move, as well as sharing her journey, from the "Fat Girl Running" blog to corporate sponsorship and traveling around the globe.