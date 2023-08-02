Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Barbie, Beyonce and 'The Bear': The 2023 Pop Culture Explosion

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published August 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front of an "Oppenheimer" movie poster before they attended an advance screening of "Barbie," Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/AP
/
AP
This hour, we talk about the pop sensations defining the summer 2023, including the movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

Barbenheimer. Taylor Swift. The Bear. Summer 2023 is heating up in more ways than one. On the next Vermont Edition, we break down the big cultural hits of the year so far with media experts and fans. What is the alchemy behind these huge pop sensations, and how did we get here?

Our guests:

  • Steve MacQueen, executive director of the Vermont International Film Festival
  • Hilary Neroni, film and media professor at the University of Vermont
  • Adiah Gholston, Vermont Public news producer

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, August 2, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
