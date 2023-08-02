Barbie, Beyonce and 'The Bear': The 2023 Pop Culture Explosion

Barbenheimer. Taylor Swift. The Bear. Summer 2023 is heating up in more ways than one. On the next Vermont Edition, we break down the big cultural hits of the year so far with media experts and fans. What is the alchemy behind these huge pop sensations, and how did we get here?

Steve MacQueen , executive director of the Vermont International Film Festival

Hilary Neroni, film and media professor at the University of Vermont

, film and media professor at the University of Vermont Adiah Gholston, Vermont Public news producer

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, August 2, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

