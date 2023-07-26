Climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ activism are all related, say these Vermont youth advocates
Live call-in discussion: Some Vermont high school and college youth are active in issues they believe in, including climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ activism. We'll talk to young activists about their work, how their causes intersect and the ways they're preparing the next generation to get involved too.
Our guests:
- Chase Desroches, co-organizer, Vermont Future Fest
- Addie Lentzer, president and founder, Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network
- Elio Farley, community organizer, queer youth advocate and MiddPride Coordinator
Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
