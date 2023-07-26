Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ activism are all related, say these Vermont youth advocates

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition talks with three young Vermonters about why they were drawn to activism.
This hour, Vermont Edition talks with three young activists on the ways other young people can get involved in causes they believe in.

Live call-in discussion: Some Vermont high school and college youth are active in issues they believe in, including climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ activism. We'll talk to young activists about their work, how their causes intersect and the ways they're preparing the next generation to get involved too.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
