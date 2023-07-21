© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark answers your questions on price gouging and scams

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
A man and woman stand outside near a piece of wood the woman sprays off with a hose.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Volunteer Sophie Feldman and building owner Vince Illuzzi clean furniture outside. As Vermonters clean up from recent flooding, it's important to stay aware of scammers.

Live call-in discussion: Following natural disasters like the recent flooding in Vermont, scammers sometimes try to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable. Attorney General Charity Clark shares how her office is working to deter scammers and price gouging as communities rebuild from the floods. We'll also talk about the state's recent settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers.

Our guest:

  • Attorney General Charity Clark

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition 2023 Flooding in VermontVermont EditionAttorney GeneralScam
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion