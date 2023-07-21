Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark answers your questions on price gouging and scams

Live call-in discussion: Following natural disasters like the recent flooding in Vermont, scammers sometimes try to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable. Attorney General Charity Clark shares how her office is working to deter scammers and price gouging as communities rebuild from the floods. We'll also talk about the state's recent settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers.

Our guest:



Attorney General Charity Clark

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

