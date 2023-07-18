Sen. Welch and Rep. Balint share insights on federal flood relief

Live call-in discussion: From farmers to restaurant owners, many Vermonters are counting on federal disaster assistance to help them recover from last week's catastrophic flooding.

Vermont's congressional delegation has spent the past week lobbying for additional relief funds for the state and touring hard-hit areas. "This is quite a catastrophe," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) told Vermont Public last week as he detailed what he'd seen in Barre.

On the next Vermont Edition, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt) and Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt) will discuss their top local priorities and answer your questions about the federal government's role in flood recovery.

Our guests:



Sen. Peter Welch

Rep. Becca Balint

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

