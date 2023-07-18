© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Public Classical 99.1 Rutland is moving! Pardon the interruption and tune into our new, stronger signal 107.5 starting Wednesday afternoon.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Sen. Welch and Rep. Balint share insights on federal flood relief

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
Rep. Becca Balint discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Rep. Becca Balint discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, July 12.

Live call-in discussion: From farmers to restaurant owners, many Vermonters are counting on federal disaster assistance to help them recover from last week's catastrophic flooding.

Vermont's congressional delegation has spent the past week lobbying for additional relief funds for the state and touring hard-hit areas. "This is quite a catastrophe," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) told Vermont Public last week as he detailed what he'd seen in Barre.

On the next Vermont Edition, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt) and Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt) will discuss their top local priorities and answer your questions about the federal government's role in flood recovery.

Our guests:

  • Sen. Peter Welch
  • Rep. Becca Balint

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
