The difficult choice facing some Vermont small business owners: rebuild, or close for good?

Published July 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
Small business owners in communities ravaged by floodwaters are struggling with a terrible choice: begin the arduous process of cleaning up and rebuilding, or shutter their businesses and find a new path forward.

The owners of businesses in Ludlow and Hardwick, two of the hardest-hit communities in the state, will share their stories. We'll also hear from a member of the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund Advisory Board. The newly established fund aims to help small business owners recover from the floods.

Plus, the deputy secretary of the state's agency of Natural Resources will share an update on state-managed dams and on flood cleanup in businesses and homes.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Vermont Edition 2023 FloodingVermont EditionEconomy & WorkingBusinessWeather
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
