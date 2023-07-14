The difficult choice facing some Vermont small business owners: rebuild, or close for good?

Small business owners in communities ravaged by floodwaters are struggling with a terrible choice: begin the arduous process of cleaning up and rebuilding, or shutter their businesses and find a new path forward.

The owners of businesses in Ludlow and Hardwick, two of the hardest-hit communities in the state, will share their stories. We'll also hear from a member of the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund Advisory Board. The newly established fund aims to help small business owners recover from the floods.

Plus, the deputy secretary of the state's agency of Natural Resources will share an update on state-managed dams and on flood cleanup in businesses and homes.

Our guests:



Maggie Gendron, deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Freda Hollyer, co-owner of the Inn by the River in Hardwick

, co-owner of the Inn by the River in Hardwick Andrew Molen, chef and co-owner of Sam's Steakhouse and Mr. Darcy's in Ludlow

chef and co-owner of Sam's Steakhouse and Mr. Darcy's in Ludlow Patti Komline, member of the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund Advisory Board

Broadcast at noon on Friday, July 14, 2023.

