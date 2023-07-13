© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

LIVE UPDATES: Officials are urging Vermonters to stay off the roads from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, expecting severe thunderstorms.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont communities brace for more rain while recovery efforts continue

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra MeyerAndrea LaurionEric Ford
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
A sign pleads for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Route 15 in Johnson on Thursday morning, July 13.
Eric Ford
/
Vermont Public
A sign pleads for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Route 15 in Johnson on Thursday morning, July 13.

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Communities across Vermont are bracing for more rain, following the historic flooding earlier this week. And yet Vermonters are already willing to get to work. Today on Vermont Edition we get an in-depth forecast from the National Weather Service. More thunderstorms are coming today and this weekend.

Lamoille County has been one of the hardest hit parts of the state. The head of the county’s planning commission will discuss the damages, and their biggest concerns moving forward: From sewage treatment to the safety of retirement home residents. Plus, a look into the shelters being run by the Red Cross.

Our guests:

  • Gabriel Langbauer, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Burlington
  • Tasha Wallis, director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission
  • Jennifer Costa, communications director for the Red Cross of Northern New England

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
