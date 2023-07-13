Vermont communities brace for more rain while recovery efforts continue

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Communities across Vermont are bracing for more rain, following the historic flooding earlier this week. And yet Vermonters are already willing to get to work. Today on Vermont Edition we get an in-depth forecast from the National Weather Service. More thunderstorms are coming today and this weekend.

Lamoille County has been one of the hardest hit parts of the state. The head of the county’s planning commission will discuss the damages, and their biggest concerns moving forward: From sewage treatment to the safety of retirement home residents. Plus, a look into the shelters being run by the Red Cross.

Our guests:



Gabriel Langbauer , meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Burlington

, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Burlington Tasha Wallis , director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission

, director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission Jennifer Costa, communications director for the Red Cross of Northern New England

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 13, 2023.

