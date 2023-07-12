Waters continue rising on Tuesday evening

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Montpelier residents woke up this morning to the most severe flooding the city has seen in at least 30 years. The rain has stopped, for now, but the capital and other Vermont towns are still under water.

We hear from officials on the ground in some of the most affected areas of the state. Then we give you a chance to get your questions answered about the state of roads, when and how they’ll be repaired, and what VTRANS expects in the next few days. And then we talk with Will Moran, director of the Health Department’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention about what Vermonters should and shouldn’t be doing while we wait for the floodwaters to recede.

Our guests:



Beth Foy , Johnson selectboard chair

, Johnson selectboard chair Kelly Murphy , assistant city manager of Montpelier

, assistant city manager of Montpelier Todd Law , operations chief for the Transportation Incident Command Center for the Vermont Agency Of Transportation

, operations chief for the Transportation Incident Command Center for the Vermont Agency Of Transportation Will Moran, director of the Vermont Health Department's Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention

Broadcast at 7p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

