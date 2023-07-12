© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

LIVE UPDATES: Rivers are receding, and Vermonters are beginning a long flood recovery. Follow our liveblog for the latest.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Waters continue rising on Tuesday evening

By Jane Lindholm,
Tedra MeyerAndrea Laurion
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
A photo of a road that looks broken in half
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Lawrence Hill Road is among the many in Weston that sustained damage from the flooding in Vermont this week.

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Montpelier residents woke up this morning to the most severe flooding the city has seen in at least 30 years. The rain has stopped, for now, but the capital and other Vermont towns are still under water.

We hear from officials on the ground in some of the most affected areas of the state. Then we give you a chance to get your questions answered about the state of roads, when and how they’ll be repaired, and what VTRANS expects in the next few days. And then we talk with Will Moran, director of the Health Department’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention about what Vermonters should and shouldn’t be doing while we wait for the floodwaters to recede.

Our guests:

  • Beth Foy, Johnson selectboard chair
  • Kelly Murphy, assistant city manager of Montpelier
  • Todd Law, operations chief for the Transportation Incident Command Center for the Vermont Agency Of Transportation
  • Will Moran, director of the Vermont Health Department's Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention

Broadcast at 7p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children's birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
