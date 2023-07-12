Vermont wakes up to severe flooding Tuesday morning

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Vermont has just experienced the heaviest rainfall it’s seen since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Flooding has shut down entire communities. President Biden has approved federal emergency assistance to help the state respond. There have been more than 100 rescues so far. We hear from Barre’s city manager, Montpelier’s mayor, and Vermont Public climate and environment reporter Abagael Giles. The head of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association shares how flooding can affect heating oil tanks and how to stay safe.

Our guests:



Nicholas Storellicastro , manager of Barre City

, manager of Barre City Abagael Giles , Vermont Public reporter

, Vermont Public reporter Jack McCullough , mayor of Montpelier

, mayor of Montpelier Matt Cota , Vermont Fuel Dealers Association

, Vermont Fuel Dealers Association Josh Crane , Vermont Public reporter

, Vermont Public reporter Anson Tebbetts , Vermont's Secretary of Agriculture

, Vermont's Secretary of Agriculture Anna Tempesta Noonan, president and COO, UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

