Recovery efforts begin across Vermont

Communities across Vermont are coming together on clean-up and recovery efforts following historic flooding earlier this week. We bring you updates on flood recovery efforts from across the state.

We start in Barre, where shelters are open for people experiencing homelessness. Service providers are trying to make sure Meals on Wheels and other programs keep going strong.

Then, to Montpelier, one of the hardest hit parts of the state. We hear from our colleague Pete Hirshfeld, who is on the ground, about how people are helping business owners clean up.

Many Vermonters are worried about their possessions and documents. The director of the state’s historical records program will share information on salvaging beloved items that were damaged over the past few days.

Our guests:



Rick DeAngelis , Good Samaritan Haven

, Good Samaritan Haven Sue Minter , Capstone Community Action

, Capstone Community Action Peter Hirshfeld , Vermont Public reporter

, Vermont Public reporter Rachel Onuf, director of the Vermont Historical Records Program

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

