LIVE UPDATES: Rivers are receding, and Vermonters are beginning a long flood recovery. Follow our liveblog for the latest.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Recovery efforts begin across Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Mitch WertliebTedra MeyerAndrea Laurion
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
A person uses a yellow bucket to clean flood muck and water
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Lindsay Graff cleans up a lot on Langdon Street in Montpelier on Wednesday morning.

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Communities across Vermont are coming together on clean-up and recovery efforts following historic flooding earlier this week. We bring you updates on flood recovery efforts from across the state.

We start in Barre, where shelters are open for people experiencing homelessness. Service providers are trying to make sure Meals on Wheels and other programs keep going strong.

Then, to Montpelier, one of the hardest hit parts of the state. We hear from our colleague Pete Hirshfeld, who is on the ground, about how people are helping business owners clean up.

Many Vermonters are worried about their possessions and documents. The director of the state’s historical records program will share information on salvaging beloved items that were damaged over the past few days.

Our guests:

  • Rick DeAngelis, Good Samaritan Haven
  • Sue Minter, Capstone Community Action
  • Peter Hirshfeld, Vermont Public reporter
  • Rachel Onuf, director of the Vermont Historical Records Program

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
