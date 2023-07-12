© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Flooding continues across Vermont on Monday evening

By Jane Lindholm,
Tedra MeyerAndrea Laurion
Published July 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
A road is closed due to high water
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Downtown Barre was flooded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Jane Lindholm hosts a special live radio broadcast on Monday at 7 p.m. Vermont Emergency Management officials and Vermont Public reporters answer your questions about the storm and the state's response.

Our guests:

  • Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management
  • Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public reporter
  • Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter
  • Matthew Clay, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Burlington

Broadcast at 7 p.m Monday, July 10, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

