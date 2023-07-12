Flooding continues across Vermont on Monday evening
For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.
Jane Lindholm hosts a special live radio broadcast on Monday at 7 p.m. Vermont Emergency Management officials and Vermont Public reporters answer your questions about the storm and the state's response.
Our guests:
- Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management
- Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public reporter
- Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter
- Matthew Clay, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Burlington
Broadcast at 7 p.m Monday, July 10, 2023.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.