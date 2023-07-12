Flooding continues across Vermont on Monday evening

For the latest updates on the flooding, follow Vermont Public's live blog.

Jane Lindholm hosts a special live radio broadcast on Monday at 7 p.m. Vermont Emergency Management officials and Vermont Public reporters answer your questions about the storm and the state's response.

Our guests:



Mark Bosma , public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management

Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public reporter

Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter

, Vermont Public reporter Matthew Clay, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Burlington

Broadcast at 7 p.m Monday, July 10, 2023.

