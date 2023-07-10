© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

LIVE UPDATES: Significant flash flooding is expected to occur throughout the day and into this evening as a storm brings 2-5 inches of rainfall across the state. Follow our liveblog for the latest.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How to stay safe in Vermont's flash floods

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Tedra Meyer
Published July 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
An overhead photograph of brown water covering roadways, grass from a rushing river
Courtesy
/
This photograph provided by Rick McDonough shows flooding in Londonderry at the intersections of Routes 11 and 100 around 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 10.

Live, call-in discussion: Heavy rain storms across Vermont are expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of rain throughout the day and into the evening, and perhaps beyond. Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency. A weather expert will answer questions on what you need to know about the flash flooding happening around the state, and we'll hear from a state representative from one of the hardest-hit areas.

Our guests:

  • Marlon Verasamy, observing program leader, National Weather Service in Burlington
  • Rep. Kelly Pajala, Windham-Windsor-Bennington
  • Peter Hirschfeld, Vermont Public reporter
  • Nina Keck, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 10, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
