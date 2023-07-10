How to stay safe in Vermont's flash floods

Live, call-in discussion: Heavy rain storms across Vermont are expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of rain throughout the day and into the evening, and perhaps beyond. Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency. A weather expert will answer questions on what you need to know about the flash flooding happening around the state, and we'll hear from a state representative from one of the hardest-hit areas.

Our guests:



Marlon Verasamy , observing program leader, National Weather Service in Burlington

, observing program leader, National Weather Service in Burlington Rep. Kelly Pajala , Windham-Windsor-Bennington

, Windham-Windsor-Bennington Peter Hirschfeld , Vermont Public reporter

, Vermont Public reporter Nina Keck, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 10, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

