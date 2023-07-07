© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What this summer's Supreme Court blockbuster rulings mean for Vermonters

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Tedra Meyer
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
This hour, we dive into the Supreme Court's recent decisions on affirmative action, student debt relief, freedom of speech and more.

Live, call-in discussion: The Supreme Court recently struck down affirmative action and the Biden administration’s plan for student debt relief. This hour, two professors who watch the Supreme Court will help break down its biggest rulings from this session and what they mean for Vermonters.

Our guests:

  • Sonu Bedi, professor of government at Dartmouth
  • Lisa Holmes, associate professor of political science at the University of Vermont

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 10, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
