What this summer's Supreme Court blockbuster rulings mean for Vermonters

Live, call-in discussion: The Supreme Court recently struck down affirmative action and the Biden administration’s plan for student debt relief. This hour, two professors who watch the Supreme Court will help break down its biggest rulings from this session and what they mean for Vermonters.

Our guests:



Sonu Bedi , professor of government at Dartmouth

, professor of government at Dartmouth Lisa Holmes, associate professor of political science at the University of Vermont

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 10, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.