Brave Little State tries to find the origin of a Barre City nickname

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Tedra Meyer
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
The offices of the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus in downtown Barre City. "The Times Argus was part of the problem," publisher Steve Pappas says of the paper's crime coverage, which featured criminal cases from around the county with a local dateline. "We go out of our way not to put crime stories on the front page anymore," Pappas says.
The offices of the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus in downtown Barre City. “The Times Argus was part of the problem,” publisher Steve Pappas says of the paper’s crime coverage, which featured criminal cases from around the county with a local dateline. “We go out of our way not to put crime stories on the front page anymore,” Pappas says.

Today on Vermont Edition, we’ll listen to a recent episode from Brave Little State about the city of Barre, Vermont. Specifically, what is it about the city that led to it being known as Scary Barre?

Then we'll talk with Steve Pappas, executive editor and publisher of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, which covers Barre, about residents' reaction to the episode and other news about town.

Our guest:

  • Steve Pappas, executive editor and publisher of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus/Rutland Herald

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 6, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
