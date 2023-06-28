Encore: The 4-day workweek comes to Vermont

Do you wish you had another day to decompress this weekend? Some workers have three-day weekends every week, as their companies offer four-day workweeks.

The pandemic, the Great Resignation and a tight labor market have led many companies to reconsider their staffing and office structures. And the concept of a four-day workweek is being adopted by businesses across the country, including in Vermont. Results from a pilot program involving dozens of employers in the United Kingdom last year show a shorter workweek increases productivity and improves employee health.

Our guests are:



Peter Varkonyi, co-owner and executive chef at Brownsville Butcher & Pantry in West Windsor, who is experimenting with a four-day workweek with some of his staff

co-owner and executive chef at Brownsville Butcher & Pantry in West Windsor, who is experimenting with a four-day workweek with some of his staff Dr. Wen Fan, associate professor of Sociology at Boston College, who is part of a team studying global data from employees and companies involved in a trial of the four-day workweek

Rebroadcast at noon on Thursday, June 29, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. This episode originally aired on March 20, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.