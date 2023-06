New play explores personal side of Vermont's medical aid in dying law

Live, call-in discussion: A new play at Goddard College tells a personal story of Vermont’s medical aid in dying law. Today, we’ll talk with playwright Rob Mermin, who is best known for founding Circus Smirkus.

Our guest:



Rob Mermin, founder of Circus Smirkus whose first play, "Act 39," is premiering at Goddard College

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

