How Vermont millennials' relationship with work is different than other generations
Live call-in discussion: Millennials' relationship with work is different from their parents', and it's changed even more since the pandemic. This hour, we hear from people reevaluating their careers, including a cartoonist with a new book called No One Wants to Work Anymore, a career coach in Burlington and a Ripton musician.
Our guests:
- Allyson Sprinkel, owner of Allyson Sprinkel Coaching and Pepper Lee CBD
- Sarah King, musician from Ripton
- Issy Manley, cartoonist, author of No One Wants to Work Anymore, and graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction
Broadcast at noon Wednesday, June 28, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.