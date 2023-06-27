© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Vermont millennials' relationship with work is different than other generations

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
A page from Issy Manley's new book, No One Wants to Work Anymore, illustrates the confusion and uncertainty of working in the service industry in spring 2020.
Issy Manley
/
A page from Issy Manley's new book, No One Wants to Work Anymore, illustrates the confusion and uncertainty of working in the service industry during the pandemic.

Live call-in discussion: Millennials' relationship with work is different from their parents', and it's changed even more since the pandemic. This hour, we hear from people reevaluating their careers, including a cartoonist with a new book called No One Wants to Work Anymore, a career coach in Burlington and a Ripton musician.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, June 28, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion