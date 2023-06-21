© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Encore: Vermonters want to normalize composting toilets, upcycling human waste

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
SolStock
/
iStock
Some Vermonters are using composting toilets and other non-traditional methods for handling human waste.

Human waste is not something we tend to talk about. We do our business, flush our toilets, and that’s that. But some Vermonters have decided to recycle their waste for better use.

In a rebroadcast of an episode from January, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Abe Noe-Hays, cofounder and research director at nonprofit Rich Earth Institute in Brattleboro; Chrissy Wade, co-owner of Wading Bear Farm & Forest in Waterville and a “humanure” compost advocate who leads Vermont's eco-sanitation working group and offers compost consultation services; and Bruce Douglas, wastewater program manager at Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division.

They spoke about ways some Vermonters are collecting and using human waste, as well as efforts to increase the acceptability of composting toilets in Vermont.

Originally broadcast live on Jan. 9, 2023; rebroadcast on June 21, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
