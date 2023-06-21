Encore: Vermonters want to normalize composting toilets, upcycling human waste

Human waste is not something we tend to talk about. We do our business, flush our toilets, and that’s that. But some Vermonters have decided to recycle their waste for better use.

In a rebroadcast of an episode from January, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Abe Noe-Hays, cofounder and research director at nonprofit Rich Earth Institute in Brattleboro ; Chrissy Wade, co-owner of Wading Bear Farm & Forest in Waterville and a “humanure” compost advocate who leads Vermont's eco-sanitation working group and offers compost consultation services; and Bruce Douglas, wastewater program manager at Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division.

They spoke about ways some Vermonters are collecting and using human waste, as well as efforts to increase the acceptability of composting toilets in Vermont.

Originally broadcast live on Jan. 9, 2023; rebroadcast on June 21, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

