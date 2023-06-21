Summer book show: What's on your reading list?
Live, call-in discussion: School's out and the pool's about to open. You know what that means? It's time to pick your summer book list. On the next Vermont Edition, we check in with a couple local librarians and a bookseller to hear their reading recommendations. Host Mikaela Lefrak will also explore the upcoming Bookstock festival.
Our guests:
- Kendra Aber-Ferri, library director at Morristown Centennial Library
- Peter Langella, librarian at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg
- Kari Meutsch, co-owner of The Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock
Broadcast live at noon Thursday, June 22, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
