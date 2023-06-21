Summer book show: What's on your reading list?

Live, call-in discussion: School's out and the pool's about to open. You know what that means? It's time to pick your summer book list. On the next Vermont Edition, we check in with a couple local librarians and a bookseller to hear their reading recommendations. Host Mikaela Lefrak will also explore the upcoming Bookstock festival.

Our guests:



Kendra Aber-Ferri, library director at Morristown Centennial Library

library director at Morristown Centennial Library Peter Langella, librarian at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg

librarian at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg Kari Meutsch, co-owner of The Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock

Broadcast live at noon Thursday, June 22, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

