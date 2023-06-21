© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Summer book show: What's on your reading list?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Woman in a hammock among nature reading e-book
martin-dm/Getty Images
/
E+
This hour, we help you figure out what to read when you're kicking back this summer.

Live, call-in discussion: School's out and the pool's about to open. You know what that means? It's time to pick your summer book list. On the next Vermont Edition, we check in with a couple local librarians and a bookseller to hear their reading recommendations. Host Mikaela Lefrak will also explore the upcoming Bookstock festival.

Our guests:

  • Kendra Aber-Ferri, library director at Morristown Centennial Library
  • Peter Langella, librarian at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg
  • Kari Meutsch, co-owner of The Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock

Broadcast live at noon Thursday, June 22, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer