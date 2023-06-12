© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What the Green Mountain Club wants you to know about hiking this summer

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
The summer hiking season has officially begun, and the Green Mountain Club is always looking for volunteers to help maintain its hiking trails.

The summer hiking season has officially started. So we thought it would be a good time to check in with the Green Mountain Club, the founder and maintainer of the Long Trail, which spans the state.

Trails that were closed for mud season are now open again for recreation, although trail managers warn that climate change means muddy conditions and erosion can happen any time of year.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022.
